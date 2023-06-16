Utica OKs antique mall expansion, also buys police equipment

The owners of Clark’s Run Antiques in Utica got the OK on Thursday to rezone a neighboring parcel.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board unanimously approved a request by Steve and Pam Shanley to rezone property behind the antique mall to C-1 commercial, letting them combine the two parcels for expansion.

Steve Shanley said at a previous meeting they envision a covered rear patio, small playground to accommodate families with children as well as a sound barrier to contain live music. Thursday’s vote included a provision the Shanleys install additional fencing to keep visitors from wandering onto private property.

Separately, trustees approved using a $23,000 donation from the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office to purchase of new radio equipment and portable laptop computers for the police department.

Finally, Mayor David Stewart announced progress on the outdoor retail plaza.

As previously reported, village applied for, and was awarded, funding to purchase portable retail stalls on the vacant lot of Mill Street north of downtown. Now, the village is in the design phase and Stewart expects some movement this summer.

“Things are moving forward on that,” Stewart said.

In other matters, the Village Board:

Moved all future board meetings to 6 p.m., up from 7 p.m., on the second Thursday of the month.

Agreed to contribute $2,500 toward funding the next study phase of the proposed Peoria-to-Chicago passenger rail service, which could pass through Utica.

Reminded residents the next three weekends feature, successively, village-wide garage sales, a car show and the Independence Day celebration.