Princeton’s Andy Puck honored to be mentioned with ‘icon’ like Rita Placek

Princeton coach Andy Puck posted his 494th victory Monday to become the all-time winningest coach in the Tigresses volleyball program. (Mike Vaughn)

Andy Puck is humbled and honored in become the all-time winning coach of the Princeton High School volleyball program, surpassing Rita Placek with his 494th win Monday at Morris.

Puck stands 494-278-10 in 23 seasons at PHS, 512-294-12 overall including an 18-16-2 season at Hall in 2001.

“It is a very humbling feeling to be even mentioned in the same conversation with Rita Placek,” Puck said. “She’s a Hall of Famer and has always been an icon to the sport. She has been a great mentor and friend. I am truly honored.”

PHS volleyball has won 1,034 matches dating back to its inaugural season in 1973 under the direction of five coaches.

While Placek was not the first coach in program history, succeeding Julie Neagle after just one year, she is the one that put Princeton volleyball on the map.

Placek posted a 493-174-14 record (.739) in 25 seasons through 1974-98, taking three teams to state, with a Class A state title in 1990. Along the way, she won six conference (NCIC) championships, four districts, 11 regionals and nine sectionals.

Puck came on board in 2002, following Julie Sherbeyn (1999-00), who later coached at IVCC, and PHS alum Courtney Sapp (2001). He has won eight regionals and two sectionals, taking the Tigresses to state in 2008, placing fourth in 2A.

The Tigresses look to add on to Puck’s win total at the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional next week.

Here’s a look at each PHS coach’s’ win totals:

Coach W-L Pct. Andy Puck (2002-present) 494-278-10 .640 Rita Placek (1974-98) 493-174-14 .739 Julie Sherbeyn (1999-00) 27-28 .491 Courtney Sapp (2001) 15-19-1 .441 Julie Neagel (1973) 4-3 .571 Totals 1,034-502-25 .673