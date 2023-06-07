Pistol Shrimp allow 7 runs in 9th, lose to Springfield

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp gave up seven runs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday in a 9-8 loss to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes in Peru.

In the ninth, the Shrimp allowed two RBI singles, a run-scoring fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly, walked in a run and let runs score on a wild pitch and an error.

The Shrimp started the game strong. After allowing a run in the top of the first, the Shrimp responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Robert Marinec belted a three-run home run, Xander Sielken hit an RBI single, and Nico Azpilcuet scored on an error in the first.

The Shrimp extended their lead to 7-2 when Azpilcuet hit a two-run double in the sixth.

After the Horseshoes scored seven runs in the ninth, the Shrimp got one back in their last trip to the plate on an RBI single by Emanuel Andujar.

David Andolina was the starting pitcher for Illinois Valley and got a no-decision as he gave up two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Andrew Zemaitis took the loss in relief, allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Daniel Vogt recorded the final two outs for the Shrimp (2-5), who return to action against the Normal CornBelters at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Peru.