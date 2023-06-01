Pistol Shrimp drop season opener in Springfield

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth inning and another in the 10th in a 6-5 loss to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes in a Prospect League season opener Wednesday in Springfield.

The Shrimp got off to a strong start by scoring five runs in the second inning.

Robert Marinec walked, Joseph Stagowski was hit by a pitch, and Tobey Jackson singled to load the bases.

Emanuel Andujar then cleared the bases with a double to right field.

Andujar later scored when Jake Ferguson reached on a fielder’s choice, and the Shrimp capped the scoring when Xander Sielken scored on a wild pitch.

The Lucky Horseshoes clawed back into the game with a run in the third and three more in the fifth before tying the game with an unearned run in the ninth and winning the game in the 10th when Nick Terrell was hit by a pitch and later scored.

Jackson, Andujar and Louis Perona each had a hit for the Shrimp.

Jason Shanner started and got a no-decision for the Shrimp, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk in three innings.

Sebastian Gonzalez gave up three unearned runs on one hit in three innings, and Jared Herzog pitched one scoreless inning.

Justin Rios took the loss as he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

The Shrimp play Thursday at the Burlington Bees (1-0).