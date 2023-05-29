Woman dies in Saturday motorcycle crash in Peru

Three people were injured, one of them fatally, in a pair of motorcycle accidents Saturday and Sunday in Peru.

The fatality occurred following a crash at 1:52 p.m. Saturday on North 2551st Road at Slough Road, west of Route 251.

Illinois State Police issued a preliminary report saying units from Troop 2 responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a truck towing a boat. Two occupants from the motorcycle were transported to an area hospital. One occupant succumbed to injuries, police said, and no injuries were reported from any occupants of the truck.

“This crash investigation is active and on-going and no further information is available,” state police said.

La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch confirmed Monday the fatality is now within the jurisdiction of the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Sunday, a motorcyclist was injured crashing his newly-purchased motorcycle.

Douglas T. Smith, 30, of 1708 Fourth St., Peru was flown by helicopter to a Peoria medical center – a condition report was not immediately available – for injuries sustained at 11:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fourth Street, the parking lot behind Peru Federal Savings Bank.

Smith, who was ticketed for no insurance, was conscious at the scene and told police he lost control and crashed.