Oglesby home damaged by outdoor fireplace

An Oglesby residence sustained roof damage when an outdoor fireplace became fully engulfed early Monday, but there were no injuries to the residents or to firefighters from the responding companies.

Oglesby Deputy Fire Chief Steve Maltas said firefighters were dispatched at 12:21 a.m. Monday to 439 W. Second St. in Oglesby. There, fire consumed a free-standing outdoor fireplace, which damaged the home. Maltas estimated the total damages at $20,000.

Firefighters from Oglesby, Utica and Tonica fire departments were on scene about two hours. Peru firefighters manned the station while Oglesby was on scene.