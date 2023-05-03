La Salle-Peru High School honors seniors with awards

La Salle-Peru High School conducted its 2022-23 Senior Award Ceremony on April 27. School officials presented awards and scholarships to the following students.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 51 Briana Keith (left) received the L-P Agriculture Scholarship from the La Salle-Peru FFA Alumni, presented by Dave Callan (right). The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to students interested in pursuing an agriculture-related career. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Academic Awards ($1,000 or Higher)

Laurel Politsch received the Esther Styma Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student with a 3.0 or higher GPA who is a resident of La Salle and submits an essay about how education will make a difference in their life. The scholarship was presented by Philip Slevin of Hometown National Bank.

Kaden Dellinger received the Quesse Technology Scholarship, presented by Billy Quesse. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student who plans to pursue a career in a field related to computer technology. The student must have a GPA of at least 3.25, plan to attend college or university and submit an essay about their interest in a computer technology career. The student must have a record of participation in school and community activities.

Cora Hollaway received the Ficek-Carboni Heritage Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.4 who plans to attend college and wrote an essay with the prompt “How the lessons I learned from my family have influenced my life.” Bill Carboni presented the award.

Emma Garretson and Taylor Martyn received the Business Education Award from L-P Business Division Chairwoman Tiara Bedenko-Hill and Kim Watts of Peru Federal Savings Bank.

Grace Eitutis, John Philip Guglielmetti, Zoe Kidd, Aiden Schneider, Madison Vescogni and Max Wertz received Evelyn E. Biederstedt Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships valued at more than $2,000 are awarded to students who attended L-P High School for four years, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, participated in band or chorus, plan to attend college or university, and who submit an essay about how they have been influenced by music. The scholarships were presented by Philip Slevin of Hometown National Bank.

Briana Keith received the L-P Agriculture Scholarship from the L-P FFA Alumni, presented by Dave Callan. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to students interested in pursuing an agriculture-related career.

Anna McLaughlin received the L-P Class of 1956 Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student who has attended L-P for at least two years and has a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5. The student also must be accepted into a two- or four-year college or university and have participated in school or community activities with a leadership role.

Katie Keating, Jordyn McCoy and Ava Lannen received the Robert Alpert Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, presented by J. Burt of Heartland Bank, was established in memory of Robert Alpert, who was a beloved educator, counselor and coach at Peru Washington School. Alpert was a decorated U.S. Marine in WWII. Education was his passion, and he believed in lifelong learning. These scholarships benefit three graduating seniors from the Peru Elementary School District with plans to pursue an education degree in college.

Serena Ries received the Linda Levine Memorial Scholarship. This $2,000 scholarship is awarded to a female senior at L-P High School who plans to pursue a degree in business, has a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, is accepted to and plans to attend college full-time and demonstrates participation in school-community activities. The scholarship was awarded by Ronnie Uebel, sister of Linda Levine.

Hope Eldridge received the L-P Foundation for Educational Enrichment Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating L-P senior with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, acceptance to a year college or trade school and shows a combination of classroom excellence and extracurricular activities, including 100 hours of community service. The scholarship was presented by L-P Foundation Board Members Jane Riva and Jennifer Radtke.

Chance Hank received the Lambert Jones Auto Technology Scholarship, presented by Mike Fisher, Area Career Center automotive teacher. The $2,000 scholarship is awarded to seniors who plan to major in auto technology and who has at least a C average GPA.

Hailey Weber received the Harry Debo Memorial Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship, named in memory of local businessman Harry Debo, is awarded to a senior who plans to pursue a degree in business, is accepted to and plans to attend college full-time and demonstrates participation in business-related activities and classes. The scholarship was presented by Jennifer Radtke.

Abigail Valenzuela received the Thomas K. Kujawa Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship, named in memory of registered nurse and Vietnam War-era U.S. Army veteran Thomas Kujawa, is awarded to a senior who will pursue a degree in nursing upon graduation. The scholarship was presented by Jim Lesczcynski.

Connor Fundell received the Jack Lyon Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, valued at at least $1,000, is named in honor of U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator Jack Lyon. The memorial scholarship is given to a senior who has taken four years of German, earned a 2.5 minimum GPA, and who submitted an essay on what they’ve gained from taking German at L-P. The scholarship was presented by Christine Theisinger, L-P German teacher. Fundell also received the L-P German Award.

Aaron Cendejas received the Knights of Columbus Calvert Council 792 La Salle-Peru Scholarship.

Zoe Kidd received the Jaiden Allen Memorial Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is established in memory of Jaiden Allen, sponsored by his parents Andrew Allen and Sangita Patel Allen. The memorial scholarship is awarded to any graduating senior who has a minimum GPA of 3.25, is accepted to a college full-time, demonstrates participation in school and community activities, and submits an essay on the prompt, “How you plan to make the world a better place, and in what ways are you already doing so?” The scholarship was presented by Sangita Patel Allen.

Thomas Hartman received the Ken Carey Memorial Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is in honor of Ken Carey, an L-P Class of 1984 graduate. It is awarded to a qualified male applicant who has been involved in sports and submits an essay on the topic of, “Describe your hunger to continue education beyond high school and why you are most deserving of this award.” The scholarship was presented by Bonnie and Bob Huber.

Emma Garretson received the City Center Physical Therapy Scholarship, presented by Gina Martin. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a career in physical therapy or sports medicine. The scholarship is given to a student who has a GPA of at least 3.25 and be accepted to a college or university.

Ethan Pohar received the Jeremy Pondinas Memorial Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship was established in memory of Jeremy Pondinas, who was involved in wrestling, fishing, baseball, basketball and football while attending L-P. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has a minimum GPA of 2.75, is accepted or plans to attend college, is involved in extracurricular activities and has a good sense of humor.

Athletic Awards

Taylor Martyn received the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva. The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 2.75 and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators. She also received the Hubert “Huby” Sarver Scholarship, presented by Kathy Eldridge. Named for former L-P coach Huby Sarver, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Sarver family to an L-P student based on the student’s character, work ethic, leadership and multiple sport participation. Martyn’s name will be added to the plaque of past recipients.

Nikolas Belski received the $1,000 William Plantan Football Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an L-P football player who exhibits a high standard of leadership and citizenship and who plans to attend college. Belski also received the $1,000 Mike Kasap Memorial Football Scholarship. The recipient is chosen by the Kasap family for their devotion and loyalty to football. The awards were presented by L-P football coach Jose Medina.

Olivia Shetterly, Mallory Freeman, Thomas Hartman and Maalik Madrigal received Athletic Booster Club Scholarships. The L-P Athletic Booster Club presents these $500 scholarships to L-P student-athletes who participate in at least one sport each year of high school, have a GPA of at least 3.0, have at least one parent active in the Athletic Booster Club and who complete an essay. The recipients also have their names added to a plaque. The scholarships were presented by L-P Booster Club president Tara Backes.

Maalik Madrigal received the Herbert W. Bekermeier Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has received a varsity letter for participation in track or basketball.

Antonio Rodriguez (left) received the Vito Ricci Football Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a team leader who displays L-P spirit as well as a commitment to excellence. Rodriguez also received the Eddie Bray Football Scholarship, which is a $500 award given to a four-year L-P football player who displays teamwork, sportsmanship and the potential for academic success in higher education. The scholarships were presented by L-P football coach Jose Medina.

Mason Lynch received the A.J. “Butch” Nowack Memorial Award, which is presented to a student-athlete who has shown excellence in football, combined with courage, determination, leadership and character.

Additional Awards and Scholarships

Hope Eldridge and Christine Ricci received the L-P Renaissance Scholarship. This $750 scholarship is awarded to L-P seniors who actively participated in Renaissance during their junior and senior year and plan to attend a university. Evaluation of this scholarship is based on solid academic performance, leadership and good character. During her 20 years as principal, Deb Nelson and husband Mike were integral members of L-P’s Renaissance Committee. The Nelsons sponsor the scholarship.

Mallory Freeman received the Gary Eccles Scholarship, presented by fire science teacher Robbyn Partain. The $500 scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior going into emergency services and who will attend IVCC.

Emily Bonnell received the Nancy Kochis/Brian Towne Scholarship for the Legal Profession. The $500 scholarship was presented by L-P science teacher Nancy Kochis and attorney Brian Towne.

Briana Keith received the Pat Weber Memorial Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded to an “earnest senior who exemplifies qualities of leadership in school, extra-curricular, and civic activities, and plans to continue her/his education in college in the fields of teaching/counseling.” Max Wertz received the Andrew J. Kelly Memorial Scholarship, presented by Andrew’s parents, Terri and Bill Kelly. The $300 scholarship is awarded to the senior class president with plans of attending college or vocational school. Abigail Valenzuela received the Elizabeth Boyle/Richard Henneberry Scholarship, a $500 scholarship, for students who plan pursue a degree in nursing, biology, speech pathology/audiology or psychology. Emelia Hachenberger and Madison Vescogni received the Dr. A.J. Sellett Medical Scholarship for students planning to pursue a career in medicine. The scholarship was presented by Sharon Lamps. Autumn Bunzell received the Dr. and Senator Rezin Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded to a student who has demonstrated strong character, positive academic achievement and a desire to pursue higher education after high school.

John Philip Guglielmetti received the Tirza B. Ennor Mathematics Scholarship. This scholarship honors Tirza B. Ennor, a former L-P math teacher, and is awarded to a graduating senior who has attended L-P for at least three years. The student must have completed four years of college preparatory math, plans to enroll in college upon graduation from high school and have demonstrated good character throughout their high school career. The scholarship was presented by LPHS Math Division Chair Nick Stevenson.

Reena Stevens received the Central Bank Illinois Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior who has a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA after seven semesters and has been accepted to a college. The scholarship was presented by Jennifer Konczak.

Katie Keating received the Robert and Judith Quick Family Education Scholarship. This scholarship that honors the Quicks, who attended LPHS, and Mr. Quick, who returned to L-P as a teacher, is awarded to an L-P senior who plans to pursue a degree in education and will attend either IVCC or a four-year school.

Carlie Miller received the $500 Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti Future Law Scholarship.

Cole Deboski received the $500 Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti Importance of the Trades Scholarship.

Jacob Quick received the R. Earl Trobaugh Presidential Scholarship, presented by LPHS English Division Chair Michele Honecker-Ummel. The $275 scholarship is awarded to students who have attained the highest averages in English and foreign language. The student must attend Illinois Valley Community College.

Hope Eldridge and Carlie Miller received the Dale Family Scholarship. This $500 scholarship, recognizing those dedicated to the betterment of society and who believe in investing in the youth, is awarded to an L-P senior who demonstrates a desire to make a difference in the world with plans to attend a two- or four-year university or trade school. The scholarship was presented by Rodney and Rici Dale.

Carlie Miller received a Financial Plus Credit Union Scholarship. These scholarships are awarded to local high school graduates who are Financial Plus members pursuing higher education.

Mallory Freeman (left) received the Tonica Teachers’ Union Scholarship, presented by Heather Arbet. This scholarship is awarded to a L-P senior who graduated from Tonica Elementary School District and plans to further their education in any area.

Departmental awards

Each year graduating seniors are awarded special honors by academic departments. Recipients of the 2022-23 departmental awards are: Autumn Bunzell (English Award), Zoe Kidd (Georgia Stohr Memorial Award), Deisy Padilla and Reena Stevens (Carol Walsh Memorial Spanish Award), Kaden Dellinger (Math Division Rabe Award), Connor Fundell (German Award), Jordyn McCoy (Illinois Science Teachers Chemistry), Autumn Bunzell and Carlie Miller (Illinois Science Teachers Biology Award), Riley O’Brien (Illinois Science Teachers Physics Award), Christine Ricci (Knights of Columbus U.S. History Award), Jonathan Perez (Bertusi Award for Social Science) and Jamaar Smith (Eldon Gunia Memorial Art Scholarship).