Oglesby council tackles sundry issues ahead of Election Day

With a mayor-elect to be named Tuesday in Oglesby, the Oglesby City Council breezed through some unfinished business Monday, saving its most contentious issues for the new council.

“I’m going to take the high road,” said Mayor Dom Rivara at the close of the 30-minute meeting, referring to campaign-related commentary. “I think the people of Oglesby have heard enough garbage.”

The council voted 4-0 to regulate the installation of stationary electric generators to ensure proper installation and prevent first-responder injury.

Separately, the council approved a pair of resolutions accepting American Rescue Plan Act funds, made available through La Salle County, for Oglesby’s sewer separation project ($200,000) and for the Oglesby Fire Department tender truck ($200,000).

Also, the council adopted a series of recommendations made by the Oglesby Plan Commission addressing the codes governing fencing, sidewalks, building permits and letters of occupancy.

Finally, Commissioner Jim Cullinan apologized to the Park Board, saying he recognized later it was inappropriate to have raised the issue of the dog park so close to the election.