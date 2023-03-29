March 29, 2023
Spring Valley teen ordered held in detention home after La Salle gun incident

Youth will appear in court April 11

By Tom Collins
A Spring Valley teenager was ordered held Tuesday in the La Salle County Detention Home following a Monday disturbance in La Salle, during which a gun was wielded but not fired.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said the minor, a 17-year-old, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony. That charge typically is filed when a loaded, uncased firearm is displayed or wielded in a public setting or roadway, but not discharged. Other, more serious counts are filed when a gun is fired.

Though an adult could face up to three years in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, minors are subject to a more diverse set of sentencing options.

The youth will next appear in court April 11 before Judge Michael C. Jansz.

La Salle police were dispatched at 2:54 p.m. Monday to Fourth and Creve Coeur streets, where two subjects were located. The second individual, a 16-year-old La Salle boy, was charged with obstructing a peace officer; prosecutors said the 16-year-old has not been placed in the Detention Home.

The incident set off exaggerated social media reports both because of its proximity to an unrelated hit-and-run crash – initial reports suggested an armed police chase – and its proximity to La Salle-Peru High School, fueling reports that also were unfounded.

L-P’s superintendent issued an advisory telling students and parents the incident occurred near the school but not on campus.

“I want to reiterate that there was not a gun inside the building and that the minor is not an L-P student,” Superintendent Steven Wrobleski wrote.