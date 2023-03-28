2 teens charged in gun disturbance in La Salle

Two teenagers face charges stemming from a Monday disturbance involving a firearm, though the gun was not fired.

La Salle police were dispatched at 2:54 p.m. Monday to Fourth and Creve Coeur streets, where two subjects were located.

A 17-year-old Spring Valley boy was detained on charges of unlawful use of a weapons and obstructing a peace officer. He is in La Salle County custody and has pending detention hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court.

The second individual, a 16-year-old La Salle , was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

In a social media post, La Salle-Peru High School issued an advisory telling students and parents the incident occurred near the school but not on campus.

“I want to reiterate that there was not a gun inside the building and that the minor is not an L-P student,” Superintendent Steven Wrobleski wrote.

The district emphasized a firearm was not brought into the high school.