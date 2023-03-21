Possible tests following Carus fire could cost La Salle $80,000

They think there are additional things to check for. — Deputy Clerk Brent Bader

A third party expert recommended additional indoor air quality testing that would cost the city of La Salle $80,000 in response to the Jan. 11 Carus fire.

Indoor Science, an indoor air quality organization, had recommendations following results presented by the Sierra Club of metals found in eight furnace filter samples at the March 6 City Council meeting.

Indoor Science proposed testing the eight samples the Sierra Club collected in addition to finding eight homes that haven’t changed their furnace filter since the fire and eight homes that have changed their filter. The goal is to have a baseline and other types of data as a comparison.

The proposed testing would cost $3,100 per home plus an additional $5,000 to $6,000 to get the final study. The total cost would amount to $80,000.

Deputy Clerk Brent Bader said it’s up to the City Council whether the city can afford to do the testing. Bader brought the information to the council on Monday and no decision or definite next steps were established by the council.

The recommendation comes after Brownfield Engineering, the city’s third party testing consultant, talked with a representative from Indoor Science about recommendations for future testing.

According to Bader, Brownfield reported there are more items to be tested for than was tested by the Sierra Club.

“They think there are additional things to check for,” Bader said.

One resident asked during Monday’s meeting why Carus isn’t paying for the tests. Mayor Jeff Grove said it’s a great point, and said the city is exploring options to get reimbursed by Carus for the testing.

Indoor Science is a top regional expert in indoor air quality. The organization tests, monitors and recommends improvements to reduce risk factors before they become health hazards, according to its website.