Metals found in furnace filters of La Salle homes following Carus fire

Furnace filters from homes most affected by the aftermath of the Carus Chemical fire in La Salle tested positive for metals, according to a Sierra Club representative.

Illinois Sierra Club Clean Water Advocate Mila Marshall presented test results from furnace filters during Monday’s City Council meeting. Residents submitted their filters for testing, and the organization found levels of metals in the filters.

“Lack of information is what led to the collection of furnace filters to see what was really in the fallout, (from the fire)” said Denise Trabbic-Pointer, co-presenter and Sierra club representative. “Not knowing if other metals were present has led to many wanting to know what is in their yards. Carus should do more sampling at their expense.”

Trabbic-Pointer said there’s not a way to determine if the metals in the filters are from daily emissions or from the fire. There are some normal emissions of materials allowed by Illinois Environmental Protection Agency guidelines. Materials found include barium, copper, lead, manganese and zinc.

The Sierra Club is a national nonprofit focused on environmental issues that became involved in the Carus fire after viewing it in the news, seeing the visible impact and receiving phone calls, Marshall said.

The Sierra Club’s results have been sent by residents to state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) and the IEPA. City Attorney James McPhedran said the results from the Sierra Club will be reviewed by IEPA and the agency will respond accordingly.

Carus has said previously it was determined by the EPA, Illinois EPA and La Salle County Health Department no further testing was necessary, according to Lyndsey Bliss, VP of Human Resources.

Residents packed the Council Chambers once again Monday, critiquing the city for its response to the fire and asking for answers. The Council Chambers have been filled with residents at each regular meeting since the Jan 11 fire.

One topic of concern raised by residents is a chemical spill that happened Monday morning at the Carus Chemical plant. Residents passed pictures of a clean up crew and a pink material coating the street.

At 10 a.m. Monday morning workers from a cleanup contractor were using a vacuum truck to offload containment area storm water with a small amount of potassium permanganate from the Jan. 11 fire site, a Carus representative told Shaw Local News Network on Monday evening.

During this process, the hose came out of the tank for a few seconds and sprayed the area. It was estimated to have sprayed 10 to 15 gallons and 2 gallons were sprayed onto the Seventh Street roadway, Carus said.

“The material was immediately tested and found to have a pH of around 8. At room temperature, water has a pH of 7,” Carus said. “The storm water that was spilled would be considered neutral based on pH. However, out of an abundance of caution, the material on the road was neutralized with a solution of 3% vinegar and 3% hydrogen peroxide, showing a pH of 7.”

Carus’s report of the incident is consistent with information from the city of La Salle. The city, U.S. EPA and the Illinois EPA were all contacted. The EPA determined the incident was not hazardous and there were no health risks or concerns at this time, Deputy Clerk Brent Bader said.

Mayor Jeff Grove said the spill is “unacceptable.”

Residents also brought up concerns about unanswered insurance claims and mistrust in information relayed by Carus.

“Carus is lying to you guys, they’re lying to us, they’re not the friendly neighborhood business they’re trying to promote,” said resident Dawn Hicks.

Multiple residents said they’ve waited weeks to hear back from Carus about submitted damage claims.

Carus said claims adjusters have a process they follow and efforts are continuing to address claims in a timely manner. The third party insurance claims administrator Davies Group is in the process of contacting those community members who have filed insurance claims and scheduling times to meet with them regarding their claims, Carus said Monday night.

Residents also critiqued La Salle’s response, saying the city dismissed their concerns until Marshall, from the Sierra Club, presented on the filter findings.

“I’m here to help La Salle understand what the options are moving forward,” Marshall said.

In the next few days, La Salle will be conducting six more tests through its third party consultant at homes most affected by the Carus Chemical fire.

Marshall also called for full government transparency, weekly updates and preparing for an event, such as the Carus fire in the future.

“This might be a good place to pause and reflect on not if, but when, this happens again,” Marshall said.

Marshall also suggested bringing in trusted experts, creating a health focused town hall with veterinarian or pediatrician and an insurance information expert as good steps moving forward.