Girls soccer: La Salle-Peru’s best season ends with loss to Morton

LASALLE – The Cinderella season for the La Salle-Peru girls soccer team came to and end Friday as the No. 6-seeded Cavaliers fell to No. 1 Morton 9-0 in the title match of the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional.

The Cavaliers were making their first regional title game appearance in program history.

“It was our most winningest season,” L-P coach Christin Pappas said. “We finished 14-8-1. We have a lot of things to be proud of.”

The 14 wins by the 2024 Cavaliers breaks the record of 11 wins held by last season’s squad.

L-P senior captain Danica Scoma echoed Pappas’ sentiments.

“It is incredible,” Scoma said. “This is the best season that we have ever had. It grew as a team last year and continued this year.”

One thing L-P was able to do during the regular season was put the ball in the back of the net, as evidenced by its 91 goals scored, but the Potters kept the Cavs off the board.

Morton got on the board in the first minute of the match on a goal by Lola Kaiser.

It looked like Morton was going to increase its lead on its next two shots, but both shots hit the post.

Three minutes later, Sophia Davila got into the assist action as she helped Kaiser get her second goal of the game to make it 3-0.

A goal at the 31-minute mark by Dru Mutchler made it 4-0 before Lauren Kottabi and Charlotte Vestal ended the first half scoring.

Mutchler started off the second half scoring with her second goal of the game at the 41-minute mark.

Potter junior Katie Brock and Kottabi added goals with Kottabi’s goal ending the match.

Morton out-shot L-P 27-1 with 10 of those shots being on target. The Cavaliers had a chance to get on the board in the second half but the penalty shot hit the post.

Morton advances to the Washington Sectional.