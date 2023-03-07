Oglesby police force now is fully staffed

Oglesby Police Department now is fully staffed.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council welcomed Officer Scott Nuftul, a lateral transfer from the Spring Valley Police Department.

“It feels really good,” Commissioner Terry Eutis said of fully staffing the department. “It makes me feel good that people want to come here, morale is good and they like our community policing model.”

Nuftul oath Oglesby Commissioner Terry Eutis (right) administers the oath of office to Scott Nuftul. (Tom Collins)

Separately, the council authorized emergency repairs to the police, fire and ambulance radio system after a lighting strike in late 2022. Commissioners approved more than $60,000 to replace damaged equipment plus supplies for the grounding the equipment against future strikes.

“It should have been done about 20 years ago,” said Kevin Nicolson of Nicolson Communications.

Finally, the solar generation site – in the works for four years – soon will be under construction. The council voted to begin installation of the solar site behind the ambulance building, likely completed in August.

In other matters, the council:

Approved tag day requests by Oglesby Ambulance Association, Oglesby American Legion Auxiliary, Oglesby Firefighters Association and We Are Oglesby

Tabled a vote on installing a dog park to seek additional feedback

Agreed to seek bids for hydrant replacement to be paid with a $135,000 grant