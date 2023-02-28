Peru police officers promoted to patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant

Two members of the Peru Police Department were promoted Monday within the department and recognized by the City Council.

Officer John Atkins was promoted to patrol sergeant and Sergeant Art Smith was promoted to patrol lieutenant. Family, friends and fellow officers attended the ceremony in the council chambers. Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond introduced the two officers and their achievements.

John has no doubt earned this position and this promotion and has been aspiring to be a sergeant within the Peru Police Department since the day I met him when we tested for the same patrol positions. — Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond on John Atkins

Atkins joined the Peru Police Department in August 2002 as patrol officer, field training officer and undercover narcotic agent with the Illinois State Police and Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. He’s a Spanish speaking officer, master firearms instructor and master control tactics instructor and teaches women’s self defense. In 2003, he was awarded the Illinois law enforcement medal of honor.

“John has no doubt earned this position and this promotion and has been aspiring to be a sergeant within the Peru Police Department since the day I met him when we tested for the same patrol positions,” Raymond said. “I’m extremely honored to be the one who promotes John (Monday night) as he deserves this and will continue to do great work and be a great leader for himself and the members of the Peru Police Department.”

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond swears in John Atkins as patrol sergeant Monday, Feb 27, 2023, at Peru City Hall.

Atkins also has a bachelor degree in criminal justice and a minor in fire investigations along with more than 1,000 hours of continuing education and training. He began his career as a patrol officer at the Lakeside Police Department in Colorado and then as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective and corporal at the Fort Lupton Police Department in Colorado. He was given the officer of the year award in 1999 at Lakeside and in 2001 at Fort Lupton.

Smith, promoted to patrol lieutenant, began his career with the Peru Police Department in 2002 as a patrol officer. In 2007, he was assigned to the crime reduction team until 2008 when he became part of the Peru Police Department K-9 unit.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond swears in Art Smith as patrol lieutenant Monday, Feb 27, 2023, at Peru City Hall.

In 2017, Smith was promoted to sergeant and became the K-9 unit supervisor. He also became the operations team leader and supervisor of the Peru emergency response team. He’s a certified firearms instructor and certified field training officer. Smith has an associates degree in criminal justice from Illinois Valley Community College and has more than 1,000 hours of continuing education and training.

I believe Art’s career thus far at the Peru Police Department speaks for itself. — Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond on Art Smith

Raymond said the testing process for Smith’s promotion to patrol lieutenant was competitive and all the candidates were highly qualified.

“I believe Art’s career thus far at the Peru Police Department speaks for itself,” Raymond said, later adding “I have worked with Art for my entire career and can assure everyone that he has high standards, takes his job very seriously and has a passion for law enforcement. I’m proud to be the one to promote him (Monday).”