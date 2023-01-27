La Salle County sheriff announces $500 Illinois Sheriffs’ Association scholarship

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will award more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students pursuing higher education during the 2023-24 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state of Illinois, full time. Online learning is acceptable.

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss will award one $500 scholarship. There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the state of Illinois

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2023-24 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office or the ISA website at https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/. Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15 (must be postmarked by this date). A directory of sheriff’s offices is available on the ISA website at https://www.ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory/

For more information, contact your local sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial aid office.