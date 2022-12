Oglesby Firefighters Association, a non-profit organization that raises funds for the Oglesby Fire Department, is hosting a Queen of Hearts raffle fundraiser every Wednesday at Claudette’s, 253 E. Walnut St., in Oglesby.

Tickets are sold every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with the drawing at 7 p.m. As of Dec. 22, the jackpot is $3,143 with 70% going to the winner, if present.