St. George Orthodox Church, 211 E. Minnesota St., Spring Valley will host a bake sale 9 a.m to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, in the church.

The event features Middle Eastern delicacies for the Christmas table, including baklawa, maamoul, spinach pies, meat pies, date fingers, ghribee, za’atar bread, cheese bread, among other items.

All delicacies are fresh baked by the Ladies of St George.