Hall Township Food Pantry distributes Thanksgiving baskets; prepares for Christmas distribution

The Hall Township Food Pantry spent Wednesday handing out Thanksgiving baskets to nearly 300 families in need.

The menu, as part of the organization’s holiday efforts, featured breakfast, lunch and dinner items including turkey, potatoes, gravy, cranberries, frozen corn, rolls, lettuce, croutons, stuffing apple or pumpkin pie and much more.

The Thanksgiving baskets were made possible thanks to a giving community which sponsored meals for each family. Last month the group sent out appeal letters seeking donations and received an overwhelming response.

Clients of the Hall Township Food Pantry formed lines as a group of 44 volunteers, working indoors and outdoors, distributed a trunkful of groceries to families in need.

After Wednesday’s distribution, the food pantry will be closed from Nov. 21 through Nov. 29 to allow volunteers time to celebrate with their families.

The organization’s Christmas Dinner distribution will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The food pantry serves residents of Arlington, Bureau, Cherry, Dalzell, DePue, Hollowayville, Ladd, Seatonville and Spring Valley.

Project Success, the sponsors of the Hall Township Food Pantry, also has scheduled its annual Santa’s Workshop for Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St.

Pantry clients with children ages one through eighth grade can sign up for the toy distribution by going to halltwpfoodpantry.org. The last day to register is Monday, Dec. 5.