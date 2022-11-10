La Salle Celebration of Lights to mark 10-year anniversary with largest displays yet

La Salle’s Celebration of Lights is celebrating its 10-year anniversary beginning Friday, Nov. 11, with new and bigger displays.

The Celebration of Lights is a drive-thru light display put on by the city and local businesses in Rotary Park. The lights parade has expanded from having 17 displays in its first year to nearly 450 displays now. There are multiple new displays this year, including a motion display that will be the largest the event has had.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 La Salle city employees Derek Piecha, Biran Milus and Mike Girton hang displays Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, for the Festival of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle. The park display will be open to the public beginning this Friday. (Scott Anderson)

“We’re very excited for people to come out and see the new displays we have and continue the holiday tradition,” said Deputy Clerk Brent Bader. “It’s got to be one of the most unique displays in area ... it’s truly is a community-driven event.”

Mayor Jeff Grove said he started the Celebration of Lights in La Salle in 2012 because visiting a lights parade had been a tradition in his family. The first year it ran there were very few businesses involved, there was no power in Rotary Park and few donation dollars raised.

Since then, the display has grown and pulls people in from across the state and beyond. Over the years, Bader said more businesses wanted to pitch in and interest widened, becoming a proud city tradition.

“I’m really excited about it because 10 years ago we wanted to create a tradition for folks,” Grove said. “It’s really nice to create those memories ... and I love how the community comes together.”

The light display, with Rotary Park’s location near Interstate 39, also draws in people from across the state and pulls visitors from beyond Illinois. Bader said the holiday travelers can see the lights from the interstate and it gives them an opportunity to stop in La Salle. Some have made it a tradition during their holiday travels.

A aerial view of the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The event is run by volunteers and is free to the public. Donations are accepted at the gate but not required. Visitors are welcomed by the volunteers and given a candy cane and a radio station to play Christmas music.

The Celebration of Lights opens 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and is open every night through New Years’ Day. It’s open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The week of Christmas the hours will be extended an extra hour and will be open 5 to 10 p.m. all days of the week. Rotary Park is located at 2837 E. Fifth Road Road in La Salle.