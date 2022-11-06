Peru church offers free Thanksgiving dinner

Zion United Church of Christ in Peru will host a free Thanksgiving Day meal in the church hall at the corner of Sixth and Grant streets in Peru.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and the meal will be served about noon to 2 p.m. Diners can enjoy football on the big screen with table games and cards after the meal.

The free hot meal includes turkey and all the trimmings. Everyone is invited to enjoy food and fellowship. No reservations are necessary, but for questions call 815-223-2671.