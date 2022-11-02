La Salle library to host board game night

The La Salle Public Library will host community residents Martina Cingle and Cayla Massengill for an evening of board games to celebrate International Games Month from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Teens and adults 14 to 25 years old, are invited to play favorite board games and meet other board game enthusiasts in the community. Cingle and Massengill will provide all games for the evening and tutorials for available games.

Games offered include: Rummikub, Catan (with player extension), Don’t Break the Ice, Scrabble, Candyland, Reel Clues, Ticket to Ride (three different variations), France, Nordic, United States, Monopoly, Monopoly Deluxe, Mega Monopoly, Electronic Banking Monopoly, Super Electronic Banking, E-Build Monopoly, Monopoly Empire, Frozen II Monopoly, Monopoly: Washington Edition, Disney/Pixar Monopoly, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Monopoly: The Sopranos Edition.

International Games Month is an initiative to promote the value of games and gaming in libraries. IGM first started as National Games Day in US libraries in 2007. National Games Day was an idea to set a world record for the number of people playing the same game at the same time at libraries around the world, and it has since expanded to encompass the whole month of November and libraries around the world.

IGM is under the auspices of the American Library Association, and it’s in partnership with the Australian Library and Information Association, Nordic Game Week, Finnish Game Week, Associazione Italiana Biblioteche and the Public and Mobile Library Group of Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals.

The program is free and open to the public. The event will take place in the Library’s meeting room, with doors closing at 6:00 p.m. This program will also be offered on Dec. 14 and Jan. 11.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.