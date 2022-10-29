October 29, 2022
Mendota to host AARP driving classes

Classroom driver refresher course offered for drivers 50 and older

By Shaw Local News Network

(Photo provided)

A classroom driver refresher course designed for drivers age 50 and older will be offered in Mendota to help retain their driving competency and skills.

Classes will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Mendota Area Senior Services, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive, in Mendota. Participants must attend both days.

There is a $20 fee for AARP members and a $25 fee for non-AARP members. A completion of a two-day course will result in a certificate for possible insurance discount. To register or get more information, call 815-539-7700.