Interstate 39 closed between Mendota, Paw Paw after suspects fired at state police

Interstate 39 northbound was closed Thursday night between Mendota and Paw Paw, after Illinois State Police investigated an incident in which gun shots were fired and struck a squad car.

No one was reported injured and suspects were reported to be taken into custody in Clinton, Wis., the Illinois State Police said.

State troopers were called Thursday night to a report of shots being fired on Interstate 39 in southern La Salle County. While pursuing the suspected vehicle northbound on the interstate, troopers said shots were fired at police and struck a squad car. Police continued their pursuit of the suspects into Wisconsin, where arrests were made.

The interstate’s northbound lanes were closed for police to investigate the incident.

More information is expected to be released Friday on the incident.