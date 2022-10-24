Peru sewer break totals $356,000 in damages, exceeding $282,000 first reported

A Peru sewer break in a ravine south of La Salle-Peru High School cost $356,000 in total damages, records show.

The cost of the damage was reported to be $282,000, but records acquired by the NewsTribune from a Freedom of Information Act request show an additional $74,000 in cost to the city. The $282,000 figure was the cost of the sewer reroute, not including debris removal, planning, construction services and other items.

Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said many of the additional costs were authorized for emergency work on the sewer. Costs to fix emergency situations don’t require council approval. This practice allows the city to act quickly on a fix, such as a sewer problem.

A photo of concrete debris in the ravine near La Salle Peru High School. (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

The city of Peru alleged dumping of concrete at the ravine by Mertel Gravel Co. contributed to a sewer break in Sept. 2021, contradictory to IEPA findings. In an effort to reach a settlement, Peru considered having Mertel de-annex 50 acres of land the company owns from La Salle into Peru as restitution for the damages, Schweickert said.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove was against the de-annexation and read a written statement at the La Salle council meeting on Oct. 3. In his statement, Grove said total damage costs were closer to $400,000, not the $282,000 initially reported and said Peru City Engineer Eric Carls confirmed the figure in a meeting between the two cities.

Invoices and receipts from Illinois Valley Excavating, Chamlin & Associates and J.W Ossola provided by Peru confirm the overall cost of damages at $356,741. That figure does not include legal fees. The NewsTribune has requested through the Freedom of Information Act the legal fees Peru has acquired in the matter.

Schweickert said in a prior statement an investigation done by the city found dumped cement flowed into a box culvert and restricted its flow capacity. The city also found evidence, including video surveillance, that “Mertel’s actions were in violation of city ordinances,” the lawyer said.

He said emergency work was authorized and cement was removed manually due to access limitations. IEPA records confirm dumping of concrete made the area difficult to access. Schweickert said only two out of six contractors responded with bids for the sewer reroute because of difficult access conditions.

Peru expects to gain $180,000 from Mertel in a settlement agreement approved Oct. 10 by the Council. The settlement involves Mertel supplying the city with concrete materials in exchange for a release of liability.

Schweickert said Mertel’s contribution to the sewer issue is a disputed claim and difficult to prove. At the very least, he said the dumping made the area difficult to access.

Schweickert said provision of discounted materials was decided on in the settlement instead of cash payment because it was agreeable to both parties and respectful to the company.

“Mertel fully cooperated and acknowledged its contributory role,” Schweickert said.