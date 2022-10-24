La Salle County denies $200,000 in COVID relief money to Mendota for lake improvements

The La Salle County Board denied a request for $200,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to the city of Mendota for improvements at Mendota Lake.

During its Oct. 13 meeting, the board voted 14-12 to deny the request.

Board Member Doug Trager (D-Ottawa), who opposed the request, said he didn’t agree with approving requests from city governments who have already received American Rescue Plan Act funds, noting the city of Mendota already had received $1.9 million of federal funds.

The county has received requests for distributing ARPA funds from both non-profit organizations and other municipal governments, having already approved requests to other municipalities.

Trager said he is OK with re-addressing Mendota’s request, if at the end of approving other projects there is remaining money.

Board Member Gary Small (R-Utica), who voted in favor of the project, said building a new shelter at the lake would be in-line with how the county should use the money, because it will be utilized by families throughout the county, not just Mendota residents.

While the county denied the Mendota project, it approved awarding $420,000 to the village of Tonica. The village received $117,000 in ARPA funds from the federal government, said Board Member Randy Freeman (R-Lostant).

Trager again voted no, but the measure passed 20-6. Doug Stockley (R-Earlville), Kindra Pottinger (R-Sheridan), Allen Erbrederis (R-Somonauk) and Cathy Owens (R-Sandwich) voted “no” on each measure.

Board members Chuck Borchsenius (R-Norway), Jill Bernal (D-Peru), Joe Oscepenski (D-Peru), Mike Kasap (D-La Salle), Craig Emmett (R-Wedron), LouAnne Carretto (D-Ottawa), Tom Walsh (D-Ottawa), Ronald Blue (R-Streator) and Elmer Walter (R-Grand Ridge) voted no to the Mendota request, but yes to Tonica’s.

Board members JoAnn McNally (R-Mendota) and Curt Faber (R-Mendota) said each community received federal relief money based on its population and Mendota had received more relief because it had a larger population. Mendota’s population is 6,927, compared to Tonica’s 777. Faber said thinking about the projects proportionately, Mendota’s request is a smaller one.

Along with approving $420,000 to Tonica, the La Salle County Board also voted to award $361,029 to the Salvation Army in Streator.