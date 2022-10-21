St. George Church in Spring Valley to host programs, including ‘St. George Week’

St. George Orthodox Church, 211 E. Minnesota St., in Spring Valley will host a series of programs concluding with a picnic.
- A slideshow presentation of Orthodox icons and architecture dealing with death, “Trampling Down Death: Icons of Martyrdom & Resurrection,” will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The program features examples from the Holy Land, Romania, Egypt and Italy, among others.
- A panel discussion on death, “Living with Death: Preparing for It, Experiencing It, Surviving It,” will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Panelists represent hospital caregiving, hospice care, funeral homes and Christian belief.
- Then, a series of observances will be held during St. George Week. These includes vespers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2; matins at 9 a.m. and Paraklesis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; Akathist at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. St. George Week concludes with a 10 a.m. memorial and 11 a.m. picnic Saturday, Nov. 5.