October 21, 2022
St. George Church in Spring Valley to host programs, including ‘St. George Week’

Slideshow presentation of Orthodox icons among the programs

St. George Orthodox Church, 211 E. Minnesota St., in Spring Valley will host a series of programs concluding with a picnic. (Scott Anderson)

  • A slideshow presentation of Orthodox icons and architecture dealing with death, “Trampling Down Death: Icons of Martyrdom & Resurrection,” will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The program features examples from the Holy Land, Romania, Egypt and Italy, among others.
  • A panel discussion on death, “Living with Death: Preparing for It, Experiencing It, Surviving It,” will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Panelists represent hospital caregiving, hospice care, funeral homes and Christian belief.
  • Then, a series of observances will be held during St. George Week. These includes vespers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2; matins at 9 a.m. and Paraklesis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; Akathist at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. St. George Week concludes with a 10 a.m. memorial and 11 a.m. picnic Saturday, Nov. 5.