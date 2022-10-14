Indoor golf opens in Peru with 2,220 national and local courses

Bunkers Golf in Peru opened an indoor golf simulator, allowing people to play different courses and practice their golf skills year-round.

It has 2,200 real golf courses downloaded digitally, including all TPC and PGA courses in addition to some local ones. After every swing the player is provided statistics on ball speed, yardage, swing path, launch angle, among other items. Every swing simulates an actual course, with the player adjusting swing speed and club use per drive.

“We have seven months out of the year where we can’t golf,” said business owner Jeff Grubich. “I wanted a place for people to play and work on their swing year-round.”

The simulator has multiple options to play a course, swing at a driving range or play different games for adults or children. It accommodates the competitive golfer, those who want to work on their swing and beginners just learning the game.

Bunkers Golf celebrates the opening of an indoor golf simulator with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Olivia Doak - odoak@shaw)

The simulation is set up with a projector, screen and motion detector. The setup senses the speed of a person’s swing and tracks the movement of the ball once it leaves the ground to when it hits the fabric-based projection screen.

Players are encouraged to bring their own golf balls and clubs if they have them, making sure they are wiped down and clean. Otherwise, club rental is available for $10 and golf balls available for purchase for $8. All players must register for a tee time at https://www.bunkersgolfusa.com/.

Weekday sessions are $30 and weekend sessions are $40 for groups of four or less.

League signups also are available between now and Nov. 1. League teams have two players, and teams contribute $100 down payment that goes toward the grand prize. Teams also pay an additional $10 per golf session. Teams will play nine holes every week until Dec. 21 and have the opportunity to golf ahead if needed.

To sign up for a session or to join the league, go to https://www.bunkersgolfusa.com/. Bunkers is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Bunkers is located in the Westclox building in Peru at 400 Fifth St., Suite 182.