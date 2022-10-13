La Salle will begin controlled burn at yard-waste site Monday

La Salle officials will start a controlled burn of the city’s collection of leaves and branches at the city’s yard-waste drop-off point Monday.

The yard waste drop-off point will be closed during burning. The city of La Salle approved an ordinance prohibiting open burning of yard waste in 2012, and as such, the creation of a yard-waste drop off site was developed as a new, controlled option for residents to dispose of their yard waste.

The collection of leaves and branches are then burned when the collection begins to reach a large size or, in this case, prior to a large influx of material as is expected in the coming weeks.

City officials work to select dates favorable both for weather conditions as well as away from weekends or holidays when residents are more likely to be outdoors. The creation of the yard-waste site also reduces the amount of burning that occurs in residential communities.

Open burning in residential areas can cause issues for those with respiratory conditions over several weeks as well as increases the potential for uncontrolled fires. City officials are in communication with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regarding Monday’s burn and will also have the La Salle Fire Department on standby to ensure a safe burning of the material.

The city’s yard waste site can be found by getting on Troy Grove Blacktop while traveling east on U.S. 6, then taking the first left and follow the road around Rockwell Cemetery. Follow the signage to dispose of material in the proper area.

The yard-waste site is restricted for only La Salle residents and drivers may be asked to show proof of residency. Dumping of other materials at the site is strictly forbidden and those found in violation may be subject to fines.

Residents can purchase yard waste stickers at City Hall and place them on filled yard waste bags. Republic Services picks up the bags on Mondays.

Additionally, the city offers branch pick-up at the curb by calling City Hall. The service cost is $10 for the first 15 minutes and $0.75 for every minute afterwards, which is then added to the resident’s water bill.

Branches must be no more than 6 feet long or 3 inches thick. They must also be placed with the thicker ends toward the street. Pick-up cannot be made in alleys.

The city will begin leaf vacuum pick-up in the coming weeks. The truck will canvas every street early on and then will continue driving down the streets on a scheduled basis through the fall season.

More information on that schedule will be shared in the near future. To schedule a branch pick-up or report a missed yard waste bag, call 815-223-3755 ext.1.