The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends monthly support group will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in St Paul’s Episcopal Church Hall, 344 Joliet St., La Salle.

There will be a presentation by Zach Hasslebaum of Law Elder Law of “don’t go broke in a nursing home.” This program is for anyone who may go to a nursing home.

Parking is off the Fourth Street entrance.

For more information contact Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858; Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465; or Bob Frig at 815-220-0202.