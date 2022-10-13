5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Books, tricks, treats and scares part of weekend’s activities

1 - Celebrate literature Saturday in Ottawa. Prairie Fox Books will sponsor Lit Fest 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jordan block in Ottawa, featuring 19 authors. Along with author visits, the lit fest will feature a used book sale. There will be musical performances from folk artist Dustin Darnold and fiddle-and-banjo band The Templetons, along with food from Yim Curry, Thyme Craft Kitchen and Keely’s Castle. Cats Q, Smoketober’s grand champion, also will offer pulled pork and pork loin sandwiches along with beans and coleslaw. Story actor Paddy Lynn will be in attendance at 11:30 a.m. to perform spooky stories for children ages 5 and older. Go to the Prairie Fox Books Lit Fest Facebook page for more information or call 815-433-7323.

2 - Enjoy a number of fall activities Saturday in Marseilles. The second annual Fall Fest is set to take place noon to 7 p.m. at Knudson Park. There will be laser tag, pony rides, a bounce house, face painting, bozo buckets, craft booths, vendors and other activities. There will be a number of food and drink vendors on hand, including opportunities to buy apple cider and apple cider doughnuts. Additionally, there will be a costume dance party from 5 to 7 p.m., with awards given out. Boomin’ DJ will provide the music. Just before the fall fest, the Marseilles Fire Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., allowing children to see the equipment, ask questions and meet firefighters. Hot dogs will be served.

3 - Have fall, family fun Saturday in Oglesby. From 1 to 5 p.m., there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a DJ, snow cones, a magician, a balloon/chalk artist, food and pumpkins at Senica Square. A costume parade begins at 3 p.m. Children will march west on Walnut Street to the police station, then trick or treat at participating downtown businesses. The Hocus Pocus Hags also will perform.

Dave Mead poses for a photo inside a previous display of the Nightmare Attraction at Bureau County Fairgrounds. (BCR Photo/Goldie Rapp)

4 - Get a scare Friday or Saturday in Princeton. The Nightmare Haunted Attraction returns 7 to 10 p.m. to the old, creepy barns at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. Admission is $15 per person. Go to www.nightmarehauntedattraction.com or call 815-303-8247 for more information.

Fall Colors Weekend is set Saturday, Oct, 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, at Starved Rock State Park. (Photo provided)

5 - Take in the fall colors at Starved Rock this weekend. The annual Fall Colors Weekend is Saturday and Sunday. Starved Rock guides will lead hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from the visitor’s center. Registration is required in advance. Go to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at www2.illinois.gov to find a link for pre-registration. Trolley tours to see the fall colors also are are conducted by Starved Rock Lodge. Go to www.starvedrocklodge.com for more information.

