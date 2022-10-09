Peru to vote on resolution to gravel company’s alleged dumping leading to sewer break

The Peru City Council will vote on whether to accept a settlement Monday that would release Mertel Gravel Company from liability regarding an alleged cement dumping incident in exchange for the company providing the city concrete materials for the next three years.

The settlement is meant to resolve a dispute between Mertel and Peru where the city alleges dumping of concrete by the gravel company led to a sewer main break south of La Salle-Peru High School in September 2021. The state’s EPA, however, said the sewer break was because of a blockage unrelated to the company’s dumping in the area.

Despite the IEPA’s finding, City Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said the city has been investigating dumping contributing to the sewer break, calling it a “contested dispute,” and has been working with Mertel to reach a resolution.

A photo of concrete debris in the ravine near La Salle Peru High School in September 2021 (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

Under the proposed resolution, for a period of three years, Mertel would supply 2,200 cubic yards of concrete and 2,200 tons of CA6 aggregate for the city engineer for parking lot and roadway purposes. Peru will get a 10% discount plus an additional $150,000 discount off the market price of those materials.

In return, Peru would release Mertel from all liability surrounding the dispute.

A clause included in the agreement says the settlement is not an admission of liability on behalf of Mertel, and said while the company agrees to enter the settlement, it continues to deny liability for the sewer break.

Last week, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove alleged Peru officials tried to annex 50 acres of Mertel’s land from La Salle in exchange for covering $282,000 in damages following a sewer break.

Grove said Peru told Mertel its cement dumping in a ravine south of La Salle-Peru High School contributed to a sewer break there that caused its water to turn black and the air to be filled with a raw sewage odor. Peru would not make Mertel pay for damages if the company de-annexed the 50-acre parcel of land into its city, Grove alleged.

The Peru City Council will vote whether to accept this agreement at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct 10, at 1901 Fourth St. The council’s agenda for Monday’s meeting can be found at https://www.peru.il.us/