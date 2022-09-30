Mort’s Pub makes $5,400 donation to La Salle veterans home

Mort’s Pub in La Salle raised $5,400 for the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle on Sept. 24 through an annual golf outing fundraiser.

Over the past five years, Mort’s raised more than $20,000 for the veterans home through the golf outing. It’s an annual tradition set up by owner Ed Moriarity and Pub Manager Sean Corrigan.

“I’m a veteran myself and that’s why I donate here,” Moriarity said.

Past donations have gone to projects, such as new awnings and pavers to beautify the outside of the veterans home.

Corrigan and Don Bollis of Mort’s Pub helped organize the fundraiser at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. Volunteers at the golf fundraiser include: Erika Hueneberg, Robin Fulara, Laura Munson and Lori McSweeny. The donation was made Friday, Sept. 30.