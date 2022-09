Starved Rock Cigars LLC is a mobile cigar shop operating from a 1935 Rat Rod.

The cigar shop sets up at Jamie’s Outpost in Utica, Shaker’s in Ottawa and Aces and Eights Bar in Tonica, among other locations.

The business also attends events and takes orders on its Facebook page. Go to the business’s Facebook page for more information or call 630-313-0999.