Spring Valley seeks grant to develop park with sports fields

Spring Valley is applying for a state grant to develop park space with multiple sports fields on the north side.

Monday, the council voted 7-0 (Alderman Greg Campbell was absent) to apply for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant. If awarded, the city would acquire 20 acres on a north side parcel – negotiations could not begin until the grant is approved – for multiple sports fields.

“We’ve got a lot of community support for this,” said Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson.

The grant is subject to a 50% match by the city.

Separately, the council approved new sidewalks totaling $85,175. They include:

Richards Street (from Cleveland to Dakota streets) on the east and west sides

Terry Street (from Fourth to Third streets) on the east and west sides and from Second Street to Second Place on the west side

Hennessey Street (from Third to Fourth streets) on the east side and from Cleveland Street to the alley going south on the east side

Cleveland Street (Hennessey to Barto parking lot) on the south side

Sixth Street (Hennessey to Spaulding) on the south street

In other matters, the council: