Spring Valley seeks grant to develop park with sports fields

Spring Valley is applying for a state grant to develop park space with multiple sports fields on the north side.
Monday, the council voted 7-0 (Alderman Greg Campbell was absent) to apply for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant. If awarded, the city would acquire 20 acres on a north side parcel – negotiations could not begin until the grant is approved – for multiple sports fields.
“We’ve got a lot of community support for this,” said Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson.
The grant is subject to a 50% match by the city.
Separately, the council approved new sidewalks totaling $85,175. They include:
- Richards Street (from Cleveland to Dakota streets) on the east and west sides
- Terry Street (from Fourth to Third streets) on the east and west sides and from Second Street to Second Place on the west side
- Hennessey Street (from Third to Fourth streets) on the east side and from Cleveland Street to the alley going south on the east side
- Cleveland Street (Hennessey to Barto parking lot) on the south side
- Sixth Street (Hennessey to Spaulding) on the south street
In other matters, the council:
- Approved street closures for the Hall High School homecoming parade on Oct. 6
- Approved a 14-foot curb cut for Hall Township Food Pantry to expand
- Meets Thursday to discuss long-term planning