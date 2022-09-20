La Salle found in EPA violation for residents illegally dumping at yard waste site

The La Salle City Council passed an ordinance at Monday’s meeting approving a Compliance Commitment Agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency after illegal dumping by residents caused the city to be in violation of EPA standards.

The compliance agreement is a partnership between the EPA and the city of La Salle to ensure only yard waste is dumped at the site. As part of the agreement, the site will have limited hours, new cameras, increased signage and frequent check-ins by the city’s public works department and police officers.

Mayor Jeff Grove said he’s aware of at least six instances of illegal dumping by residents, and fines can be as much as $750 per offense. Illegal dumping includes dropping non-yard waste items and materials at the site, including furniture, metals, building materials, electronics, etc.

Typically the site burns the accumulated yard waste once per year. The EPA was called by an unknown complainant during the city’s last burn and found non-yard waste materials at the dumping site.

Moving forward, Grove said burning will happen more than once a year and be more controlled to help with the issue. He told the EPA the city would partner with them on that decision and notify them in the future when burns will happen. The EPA will also do occasional checks on the site.

Grove said he feels good about the agreement and wants to be transparent about the violation and the council’s action.

“I think it’s a good policy and we’re gonna make sure it’s enforced,” Grove said.

Grove said shutting down the yard waste site has been considered because of the problems with illegal dumping. Ultimately, he said he wants to keep it open for the vast majority of residents who use it as intended.

The site is only open to La Salle residents and no materials are allowed except yard waste.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. Starting in October hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday.