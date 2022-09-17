NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Griffin Cook scored three goals Friday as the Earlville boys soccer team won its homecoming game 7-0 over Yorkville Christian.
Diego Vazquez had two goals and an assist, Trenton Fruit scored a goal and had an assist and Trey Gauer added a goal for the Red Raiders.
Boys golf
Henry-Senachwine 168, Marquette 173: Carson Rowe shot a 37 to tie for medalist honors and lead the Mallards to a victory in a Tri-County Conference match at Pine Hills Golf Course in Ottawa.
Also scoring for Henry-Senachwine were Ayden Malavolti (42), Jacob Miller (43) and Lance Kiesewetter (46).
Women’s tennis
IVCC 8, Oakton 1: The Eagles earned their first win of the season Friday in La Salle.
In singles, Brianna Strehl won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2, Oliviai Woods was a 7-5, 6-1 winner at No. 3 and Madison McGunnigal won 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 at No. 3. IVCC also earned two default wins.
In doubles, Strehl and Woods won 5-7, 7-6, 10-1 at No. 1, while Kyleigh Olszewski won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2. The Eagles (1-2) won by default at No. 3.
THURSDAY RESULTS
Boys golf
La Salle-Peru, led by medalist Carter Fenza’s 43, defeated Mendota 180-182 at Mendota Golf Club. The Cavaliers also had counting scores from Michael Milota (45), Coleman Rundle (46) and Drake Hawthorne (46).
Mendota (12-8) was paced by Owen Aughenbaugh’s 44, with Dominik Stamberger, Cale Strouss and Drake Dennis scoring 46s.
At Pontiac: The Fieldcrest Knights posted a team score of 371 to finish seventh of the nine competing squads in the Livingston County Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Course.
Lucas Bernardi shot an 84 to finish tied for seventh for Fieldcrest, followed by Blake Ramsey (T17th, 87), Connor Reichman (T32nd, 98) and Nathan Buchanan (T38th, 102).
Volleyball
La Salle-Peru def. Sycamore 25-17, 25-23: Emma Garretson and Addison Duttlinger each posted five kills in helping the Cavaliers (7-6, 2-2) defeat the host Spartans in Interstate 8 Conference play.
L-P also saw solid performances from Olivia Shetterly (two blocks), Camryn Piscia (four kills), Addison Urbanski (three kills, eight assists, nine points), Katie Sowers (three kills, eight assists, 10 digs, 18 points), Marissa Sanchez (10 digs) and Taylor Martyn (nine digs, eight points).
Putnam County def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 25-6: Tori Balma posted two kills, 14 assists, two aces, 13 points and three digs to help lead the Panthers (9-4, 2-1) to the Tri-County Conference win over the Wildcats in Washburn.
Putnam County also had solid efforts from Maggie Richetta (10 kills, three digs), Avery Moutray (seven kills, seven points, four aces, four digs), Megan Wasilewski (four assists, two aces, five points) and Ava Hatton (five digs, four aces, seven points, five digs).
Newman def. Princeton 25-19, 25-20: Princeton received solid efforts from Olivia Gartin (five kills), Lily Keutzer (three kills, four digs, five points), Miyah Fox (eight digs, two aces, eight points), Caitlin Meyer (six digs), Ellie Harp (two kills) and Morgan Foes (two kills) in the Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.
Bureau Valley def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-27, 25-18: The Storm captured the close three-set match over the visiting Bruins.
Kewanee def. Hall 17-25, 25-20, 25-15: The Boilermakers bounced back to top the visiting Red Devils in a three-set match.
Hiawatha def. DePue 25-19, 25-5: The Little Giants fell in the Little Ten Conference match to the Hawks in Kirkland.
Fieldcrest def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-14, 25-21: Allie Wiesenhofer recorded nine kills, 11 digs and a club-best nine points as the Knights took the straight-set match from the host Falcons in a Heart of Illinois Conference match.
Ashlyn May (seven kills, six points), Carolyn Megow (13 digs) and Kaitlyn White (13 assists) also contributed for the Knights (11-0, 5-0).
Girls golf
Seneca 217, St. Bede 237: Gianna Grivetti earned co-medalist honors after carding a 47 for the Bruins in the loss to the Fighting Irish at Nettle Creek Country Club in Morris.
St. Bede also received counting scores from Erin Dove (59), Anna Cyrocki (63) and Aleah Espel (68).
Princeton 235, Erie-Prophetstown 236, Sterling 278: The Tigers won the triangular in Sterling, led by a 55 from Addie Carr. Other counting scores for Princeton were recorded by Hailee Pembleton (57), Emma Kruse-Carter (58) and Morgan Forristall (65).
Roanoke-Benson 191, Fieldcrest 217: Jessica Schultz shot a 52 as the Knights lost a nonconference match.
Audrey Haugens (53), Morgan Gerdes (55) and Ava Marty (57) rounded out the scores for Fieldcrest.
Coed cross country
At Rochelle: The Amboy co-op finished third behind champion DeKalb (30) and Rochelle (61) with 63 points in the boys race at the Rochelle Invitational.
Charlie Dickinson (fifth, 18:44.4) and Atticus Horner (sixth, 18:54.5) led the way for Amboy, followed by Garrett Pertell (13th, 19:53.6), Kelton Schwamberger (20th, 20:57.8) and Jaden Haley (21st, 21:05.1) placing in the top 25.
In the girls race, Addison Pertell (11th, 25:59.3), Anna Carlson (12th, 26:01.7), Samantha Nauman (13th, 26:21.2) and Natalie Pratt (26:53.3) ran for the Clippers.