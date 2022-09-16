NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

The La Salle-Peru boys golf team, led by medalist Carter Fenza’s 43, defeated Mendota 180-182 on Thursday at Mendota Golf Club. The Cavaliers also had counting scores from Michael Milota (45), Coleman Rundle (46) and Drake Hawthorne (46).
Mendota (12-8) was paced by Owen Aughenbaugh’s 44, with Dominik Stamberger, Cale Strouss and Drake Dennis scoring 46s.
Livingston County Invitational: The Fieldcrest Knights posted a team score of 371 to finish seventh of the nine competing squads at Wolf Creek G.C. in Pontiac, with Normal U-High winning the event with a 327.
Lucas Bernardi shot an 87 to finish tied for seventh for Fieldcrest, followed by Blake Ramsey (T17th, 87), Connor Reichman (T32nd, 98) and Nathan Buchanan (T38th, 102).
Volleyball
La Salle-Peru def. Sycamore 25-17, 25-23: Emma Garretson and Addison Duttlinger each posted five kills in helping the Cavaliers (7-6, 2-2) defeat the host Spartans in Interstate 8 Conference play.
L-P also saw solid performances from Olivia Shelterly (two blocks), Camryn Piscia (four kills), Addison Urbanski (three kills, eight assists, nine points), Katie Sowers (three kills, eight assists, 10 digs, 18 points), Marissa Sanchez (10 digs) and Taylor Martyn (nine digs, eight points).
Putnam County def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 25-6: Tori Balma posted two kills, 14 assists, two aces, 13 points and three digs to help lead the Panthers (9-4, 2-1) to the Tri-County Conference win over the Wildcats in Washburn.
Putnam County also had solid efforts from Maggie Richetta (10 kills, three digs), Avery Moutray (seven kills, seven points, four aces, four digs), Megan Wasilewski (four assists, two aces, five points) and Ava Hatton (five digs, four aces, seven points, five digs).
Sterling Newman def. Princeton 25-19, 25-20: The Princeton Tigers received solid efforts from Olivia Gartin (five kills), Lily Keutzer (three kills, four digs, five points), Miyah Fox (eight digs, two aces, eight points), Caitlin Meyer (six digs), Ellie Harp (two kills) and Morgan Foes (two kills) in the Three Rivers Conference loss in Sterling.
Bureau Valley def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-27, 25-18: The Storm captured the close three-set match over the visiting Bruins.
Kewanee def. Hall 17-25, 25-20, 25-15: The Boilermakers bounced back to top the visiting Red Devils in a three-set match.
Hiawatha def. DePue 25-19, 25-5: The Little Giants fell in the LTC match to the Hawks in Kirkland.
Fieldcrest def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-14, 25-21: The Knights took the straight-set match from the host Falcons.
Woodland def. Earlville 25-12, 25-19: Nevaeh Sansone collected five kills, Brooklyn Guelde had four kills and seven assists, and Hannah Pfaff added 10 digs for Earlville (7-5) in Wednesday’s loss in rural Streator.
Girls golf
Seneca 217, St. Bede 237: Gianna Gravetti earned co-medalist honors after carding a 47 for the Bruins in the loss to the Fighting Irish at The Creek G.C. in Morris. St. Bede also received counting scores from Erin Dove (59), Anna Cyrocki (63) and Aleah Espel (68).
Princeton 235, Erie-Prophetstown 236, Sterling 278: The Tigers won the triangular in Sterling, led by a 55 from Addie Carr. Other counting scores for Princeton were recorded by Hailee Pembleton (57), Emma Kruse-Carter (58) and Morgan Forristall (65).
Boys cross country
Amboy co-op places third at Rochelle Invitational: The Clippers finished behind champion DeKalb (30) and Rochelle (61) with 63 points.
Charlie Dickinson (5th, 18 minutes, 44.4 seconds) and Atticus Horner (6th, 18:54.5) led the way for Amboy, followed by Garrett Pertell (13th, 19:53.6), Kelton Schwamberger (20th, 20:57.8) and Jaden Haley (21st, 21:05.1) placing in the top 25.
Girls cross country
Amboy foursome runs well at Rochelle: Addison Pertell (11th, 25:59.3), Anna Carlson (12th, 26:01.7), Samantha Nauman (13th, 26:21.2) and Natalie Pratt (26:53.3) all posted solid finishes for the Clippers.