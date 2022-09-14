La Salle library to host presentation on United Kingdom’s national dish

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host anglophile and former United Kingdom resident Claire Evans for her presentation on the country’s national dish, fish and chips, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Fish and chips are synonymous with the UK, traditionally a mainstay of the British working-class diet and even used as “code” for sussing out compatriot troops on the beaches of Normandy. Despite its rebranding as distinctly British fare, fried fish was originally introduced to the UK by persecuted immigrant populations.

In this virtual program, Evans will look at what lies beneath a nostalgic national dish’s contentious international history, from secret fishing grounds, Cod Wars and overfishing to the difficulty of selling fish in today’s political landscape. Additionally, she will discuss sustainably sourced fish and chips and how to navigate and appreciate the highlights of a modern “chippy” menu.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, use the following link https://bit.ly/3Kzpxfb. For more information about the program, call the library at 815-223-2341.