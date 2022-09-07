La Salle Council approves outdoor music extension for Nick’s on 6 through Oct. 1

After some discussion on Tuesday, the La Salle City Council granted a permit to the owners of Nick’s on 6 to extend the hours of outdoor music and decibel level limits for Fridays and Saturday nights until Oct. 1.

The extension includes one extra hour of outdoor music, allowing bands to play until 11 p.m, and an increase of the decibel level to 85 from the city ordinance of 70 decibel allowance. The establishment has previously been approved for the same permit for previous dates over the summer as they have now been approved for more dates in the fall.

Mayor Jeff Grove said there have been no recent concerns about decibel levels or playing music past the time limit. Gary Hammers, of Nick’s on 6, reassured the Council the owners have been complying with the city ordinances and city permits when granted.

Former Alderman Diz Demes was in attendance at the Council meeting Tuesday night, as a resident, and asked the Council to deny the request. Demes, who lives near Nick’s on 6, said he has a problem with the noise.

While Demes acknowledged Nick’s on 6 has followed the ordinance rules and permit rules well for the last two months, he said granting an extension for Fridays and Saturdays for the next month is excessive.

“I’ve come to the conclusion it’s not the 50 or 85 decibel limit that’s the problem,” Demes said. “I think the requests are too many.”

As an alderman, Demes had previously brought the decibel level at Nick’s on 6 issue to the council and was involved in the conversation when the city debated changing the noise ordinance on Oct. 18. Instead, the city opted to keep the ordinance the same and instead grant permits on an individual basis.

Alderman Jim Bacidore was in favor of granting the extension to Nick’s. He said the establishment, particularly the live music, supports the city by bringing people into La Salle. Alderman Jerry Reynolds asked if more noise brings people to town, saying the city has rules to follow.

Alderman Bob Thompson asked if there were any dates Hammers could cut out to potentially offer a compromise. Hammers said he wants to take advantage of the nice weather while he can and said there are limited weekends left where outdoor music will be an option.

Hammers said the bar doesn’t do anything during the week because he knows people are working, but said on the weekends people want to go out and listen to music, especially after being cooped up with the pandemic.

“We don’t want our neighbors to be mad at us,” Hammers said, citing Demes’ complaint. Hammers said the owners want to use their business to benefit the community and will continue to make sure they follow city rules.

Thompson said the work the owners have done with the establishment is “commendable,” and Alderman Jordan Crane made a motion to approve the request. The Council voted in favor of granting the request from Nick’s on 6 to extend the outdoor music hours and decibel levels.

Hammers stated the bar will continue to request extensions to the outdoor music policy as long as the weather allows.