Lucas Burris promoted to assistant general manager of the Pistol Shrimp

La Salle-Peru graduate Lucas Burris has been promoted to assistant general manager of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.

Burris, a 2022 North Central College graduate, has served as the Shrimp’s director of communications and media as well as being the voice of the Pistol Shrimp during the team’s first two seasons in Peru.

In his new full-time, year round position, Burris will continue his communications and broadcasting duties while adding work in operations, sales and marketing.

“Lucas has demonstrated his skill and ability to contribute in every area of the organization,” Shrimp general manager June Keeley said in a press release. “We consider him a huge asset to the team and integral part of our foundation and are pleased to offer him this well deserved promotion.”