Axetreme opens axe house in Oglesby

Axetreme Throwing started in 2021 as the first mobile axe trailer to service the Illinois Valley and surrounding areas.

After a year of traveling through the state and meeting new people, its owners decided to open an axe house at 204 E. Walnut, Suite B, in Oglesby.

Not only does the axe house have 11 targets, but it also has pool tables, darts, bags boxes, a bar, and it is home to T-Shirt Junction, a custom apparel shop.

The large open floor plan leaves room for different events. The axe house can accommodate large parties, team building events, and many other special occasions.