A portion of East First Road in Hope Township, between Route 18 and North 1250th Road, west of Lostant, will be closed at least a week starting Wednesday, Aug. 24.

La Salle County Highway Department said in a Thursday press release the road work will take seven to 10 days to complete, weather permitting, with a target completion date of Aug. 31.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Detour signs will not be posted, the department said.