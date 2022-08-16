Spring Valley Hall graduate Rush completes medical fellowship

Dr. Barry Rush recently completed a clinical fellowship in abdominal imaging at the University of Wisconsin’s Department of Radiology.

Rush now is working as a diagnostic radiologist at Quantum Radiology in Atlanta, Georgia.

A 2006 graduate of Hall High School, Rush is the son of Barry and Patricia Rush of Spring Valley. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine in 2016 and completed his residency, specializing in radiology, at OSF Healthcare in Peoria. He previously graduated cum laude from Bowling Green State University in fall with a bachelor of science degree in biology and a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish.