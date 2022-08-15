La Salle veterans home, Pontiac Correctional Center among sites slated for improvements in state’s nearly $1 billion plan

The Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle and Pontiac Correctional Center are among nearly $1 billion of projects planned or underway for state facilities that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, announced Gov. JB Pritzker’s office.

Facilities at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs are receiving $331 million in capital funding to address emergency and deferred maintenance projects at its facilities in Anna, La Salle, Manteno and Quincy, including those currently in active construction and those in the planning stages.

More than 40 projects valued at $115 million are in active construction, with an additional 50 projects in planning stages, at the Department of Corrections, totaling nearly $154 million. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.

Critical investments include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center, providing new equipment and mechanical and electrical upgrades. Other active and upcoming projects at DOC facilities involve upgrading electrical distribution systems, replacing heat and ventilation equipment, repairing roofs and conducting sewer assessments.

Nearly $171 million in projects are underway for infrastructure improvements at Department of Human Services facilities and the state is investing more than $15 million in active construction at the Department of Juvenile Justice facilities.

“Our people sit at the very heart of Rebuild Illinois,” Pritzker said in a statement. “This historic, bipartisan capital plan is about making Illinoisans lives better and safer — and I couldn’t be prouder to announce our $1 billion investment to improve our most critical state facilities. From the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy to the Dixon Correctional Center, we are ensuring that every Illinoisan in our care has access to the upgraded infrastructure they deserve.”

More than 180 projects for state facilities that provide housing to individuals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week are in active construction, design or in various stages of procurement. The Capital Development Board manages construction and deferred maintenance projects in state-owned facilities.

Going forward, Rebuild Illinois will provide an additional $1.5 billion for additional state facility infrastructure projects over the life of the plan to support office spaces, hospitals, correctional centers, residential care facilities, state parks and historic structures – bringing total investments in state facility maintenance projects and improvements to $2.5 billion.