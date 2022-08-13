La Salle library to host virtual presentation on southern India

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host author and food historian Cynthia Clampit for a presentation that explores southern India at 6 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Throughout most of the history of civilization, people sought ways to get to southern India. A surprisingly large percentage of the world’s most flavorful spices come from a relatively small area at the tip of the subcontinent. The pursuit of these spices has had a tremendous impact on world events.

However, today tourists largely ignore the region that was the destination of merchants, armies, dreamers, the Jewish Diaspora and others for more than 4,000 years. Southern India is a remarkable destination rich in history, stunning beauty, gracious people, wonderful food and, as one saying tells it, more coconuts than there are stars in the sky.

In this program, Clampitt will provide information about the spices that come from this region, the history of the spice trade, the place of southern India in world events and the delights to be enjoyed by a traveler today.

Clampitt is a writer, photographer and food historian. She is the author of the award-winning travel narrative, “Waltzing Australia,” which is supported by a blog of the same name. A member of the Society of Women Geographers, as well as of the Culinary Historians of Chicago, Clampitt has pursued her love of culture, nature, history and food in 37 countries on six continents (so far) and has continued to write books and blog posts to share what she has learned with others.

This program is free and open to all. It will be virtual via Zoom. Register by going to – https://bit.ly/3PxgMnG. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.