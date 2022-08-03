August 03, 2022
Shaw Local
Local pickleballers bring home championship from state capital

By Shaw Local News Network
Joe Majors, of Peru, and Steve Nett, of Spring Valley, teamed up to go undefeated and win a gold medal in Mens Doubles at the 2022 Scheels Capital City Classic Pickleball Tournament in Springfield, on July 7, 2022. Majors and Nett only gave up a total of 15 points en route to winning all seven of the round-robin games. After a 15–5 semifinal win, the gold medal match saw Majors and Nett pulled it out to win 16 – 14. Learn more about the pickleball scene in the Illinois Valley at www.facebook.com/groups/illinoisvalleypickleball.

