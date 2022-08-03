Local pickleballers bring home championship from state capital

Joe Majors, of Peru, and Steve Nett, of Spring Valley, teamed up to go undefeated and win a gold medal in Mens Doubles at the 2022 Scheels Capital City Classic Pickleball Tournament in Springfield, on July 7, 2022. Majors and Nett only gave up a total of 15 points en route to winning all seven of the round-robin games. After a 15–5 semifinal win, the gold medal match saw Majors and Nett pulled it out to win 16 – 14. Learn more about the pickleball scene in the Illinois Valley at www.facebook.com/groups/illinoisvalleypickleball. (Provided by Joe Majors)