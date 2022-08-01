Chester Weger hearing: The lab found DNA in the Starved Rock Murders. It’s not his.

One of the victim’s gloves from the 1960 Starved Rock murders had a hair attached to it.

The hair was a man’s. That man was not Chester Weger.

Monday, Andy Hale, attorney for the 83-year-old parolee appeared before La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz to present the results they said supports their contention Weger was coerced into confessing the 1960 murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park.

Chester Weger press conference

Hale reported while most of the murder scene evidence yielded no results, the lab recovered a profile that did not match Weger.

Hale now wants that evidence sent to a lab where it can matched with an index of known DNA profiles. The goal he said is to identify whose DNA it was.

Even though Hale’s burden is not to show whose DNA it was, Hale said, “We still want closure for the families — for everybody.”

Jansz set a hearing date for Oct. 28, by then final reports will be in-hand for all partiers to review and Jansz will be able to rule on moving forward.

Weger was paroled in 2019 after serving six decades in prison for the 1960 murder of Lillian Oetting, who was bludgeoned to death in Starved Rock State Park along with two companions. Weger confessed to the murders, but later recanted, and his conviction has withstood multiple challenges and appeals.

Last fall, Weger persuaded Jansz to approve testing of multiple pieces of evidence from the crime scene. These were transferred from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office in early December.

The items approved for testing included cigarette butts, string and hair samples that were “all contained within what appears to be the original envelope for each of the items,” Jansz concluded when he approved the lab tests in October.

