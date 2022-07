The annual Sublette One Day Tractor Drive is scheduled 8 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Centennial Park.

The drive will at the park and travel along country roads until noon. Lunch will be served at Green River Oaks Camping Resort, 1442 Sleepy Hollow Road, Amboy. The ride will then continue in the rural area and end at the park at about 4:30 p.m. where pizza will be served. The cost is $20, which includes the drive, refreshments and two meals. No advance registration is required.