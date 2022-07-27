Peru library to host domestic violence workshop

If you’re unsure what the signs of domestic violence are or what to do if you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, mark your calendar.

At 6 p.m Thursday, Aug. 25, Safe Journeys will be at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., to go over what domestic violence is, the signs of domestic violence, how to spot it and how you can help yourself or others.

This program will be in person and is the unofficial kick off to IVCC’s One Book One College. Registration is not required. For more information, email eschaub@perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.